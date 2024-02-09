Win movie tickets to preview of May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore!

AsiaOne is giving away 10 pairs of movie tickets to the preview of May December.

Starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, the film is nominated for Best Original Screenplay in the Academy Awards and also in the Golden Globe Awards for Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Synopsis

Despite what began as a shocking affair, then 36-year-old Gracie (Julianne Moore) and 13-year-old Joe (Charles Melton) now lead a seemingly picture-perfect suburban life some 20 years later.

Their domestic bliss is disrupted when Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), a famous actress, arrives in their tight-knit community to research her upcoming role as Gracie. As Elizabeth ingratiates herself into the everyday lives of Gracie and Joe, the uncomfortable facts of their scandal unfurl, causing long-dormant emotions to resurface.

Movie preview details

Date: Wednesday Feb 21

Time: 6:50pm

Venue: Shaw Theatres Lido

Rating: R21 (Sexual Scene and Some Nudity)

To stand a chance to win one out of 10 pairs of tickets, simply answer the question below. Winners will be notified via email and their details will be sent to The Shaw Organisation to facilitate ticket collection.

AsiaOne x May December preview screening

May December opens in Singapore Feb 22.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08XYxcRmHIU[/embed]