Win a pair of movie passes to Queenpins starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste!

AsiaOne is giving away some sweet movie passes for you to catch the upcoming comedy film Queenpins!

Story synopsis: Inspired by a true story, Queenpins is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million-dollar counterfeit coupon caper.

After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal that's gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers.

The film also stars Vince Vaughn, Paul Walter Hauser, and Bebe Rexha.

There are three pairs of movie passes up for grabs. All you need to do is answer the question below to stand a chance to win a pair.

Winners will be notified via email and prize collection details will be confirmed then.

Queenpins movie passes giveaway

Catch Queenpins in cinemas on Sept 9.

editor@asiaone.com