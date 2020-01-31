Win a pair of preview tickets to horror movie Impetigore!

AsiaOne is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to the movie preview screening of Joko Anwar's Indonesian horror movie Impetigore, starring Tara Basro, Marissa Anita and Ario Bayu.

Story synopsis: After surviving a murder attempt in the city, Maya, a down-on-her-luck young woman, learns that she may inherit a house in her ancestral village. With her friend Dini, Maya returns to the village of her birth, unaware that the community has been trying to locate and kill her to remove the curse that has plagued the village for years. As she begins to discover the complicated reality about her past, Maya finds herself in a fight for her life.

The movie, which is rated M18 for violence and sexual scenes, is in Bahasa Indonesia with Bahasa Melayu, English and Chinese subtitles.

The preview screening will be held on Thursday Feb 6, 8.15pm, at The Cathay (Handy Road), and the contest will end on Sunday Feb 2, 11.59pm.

Winners will be notified via email by Monday Feb 3 afternoon, and they can collect their tickets from 7pm on Feb 6 at The Cathay level 5. No entry for youths below 18 years of age.

