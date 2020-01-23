Win a pair of tickets to Bombshell!

AsiaOne is giving away five pairs of tickets to the Academy Awards-nominated movie, Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and John Lithgow.

Story synopsis: The Fox News playbook is turned on its head in this eye-opening and comically-astute story of three heroic women who take on the network's rampant culture of sexism and topple one of the world's most powerful men, media giant Roger Ailes.

Their individual battles become headline news when their interweaving stories collide in one of the most salacious instances of corporate sexual harassment. The movie is rated NC16 for coarse language and sexual references.

The screening will be held on Tuesday Jan 28, 7.15pm, at GV Plaza Hall 5, and the contest will end on Sunday Jan 26, 11.59pm.

Winners will be notified via email by Monday Jan 27 afternoon, and they can collect their tickets from 6pm on Jan 28 at the booth outside GV Plaza Hall 5. No entry for children below 16 years of age.

Win! Movie tickets to Bombshell! editor@asiaone.com