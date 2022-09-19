Win preview tickets to Crimes of the Future starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart

AsiaOne is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to the preview screening of David Cronenberg’s Crimes of The Future starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

PHOTO: Shaw

Synopsis

Crimes of the Future takes a deep dive into the not-so-distant future where humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings.

This evolution moves humans beyond their natural state and into a metamorphosis, altering their biological makeup. While some embrace the limitless potential of transhumanism, others attempt to control it.

Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) is a beloved performance artist who has embraced Accelerated Evolution Syndrome sprouting new and unexpected organs in his body.

Along with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul has turned the removal of these organs into a spectacle for his loyal followers to marvel at in real-time theatre. Soon, Saul is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all.

PHOTO: Shaw

The preview screening will be held on Wednesday Sept 28, 7pm at Shaw Theatres Lido (Hall 5). The movie is rated M18 for disturbing scenes and nudity and guests also have to be fully vaccinated.

To stand a chance to win a pair of tickets, simply answer the question below. Ten pairs will be given away. Winners will be notified via email and their names and email addresses will be submitted to Shaw to facilitate ticket collection.

AsiaOne contest to preview of Crimes of the Future

Crimes of the Future opens in local cinemas on Sept 29.

