Win preview tickets to Mothers' Instinct starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway

AsiaOne is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to the preview of psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct starring Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway.

Synopsis

Best friends and neighbours, Alice and Celine's perfect lives in '60s suburbia are shattered by a tragic accident involving one of their children.

Their familial bonds are gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia, and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love.

Mothers' Instinct marks the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoit Delhomme (The Theory of Everything, Lady Chatterley's Lover).

The movie opens in Singapore March 14.

Preview Screening Details

Date: Tuesday, March 12

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Shaw Theatres Lido

Rating: M18 (sexual scene)

For a chance to win one out of 10 pairs of tickets, simply answer the question below.

