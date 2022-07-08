Win preview tickets to Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank!

AsiaOne is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to the preview screening of the action-comedy animation film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.

Story synopsis

A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map.

With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day.

The movie, rated PG, also features the voices of Mel Brooks, George Takei, Michelle Yeoh and Djimon Hounsou.

The preview screening will be held on Wednesday July 20, 7pm, at Shaw Theatres Lido 4. All guests must be fully vaccinated.

PHOTO: Shaw

