Win preview tickets to Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Tilda Swinton!

AsiaOne is giving away five pairs of tickets to the preview screening of Three Thousand Years of Longing starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.

Synopsis

Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic and a creature of reason content with life. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually, she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

The preview screening will be held on Tuesday Aug 30, 7pm at Shaw Theatres Lido (Hall 5). The movie is rated M18 for sexual scenes and nudity and guests also have to be fully vaccinated.

To stand a chance to win a pair of tickets, simply answer the question below. Five pairs will be given away. Winners will be notified via email and their names and email addresses will be submitted to Shaw to facilitate ticket collection.

AsiaOne Three Thousand Years of Longing Contest

Three Thousand Years of Longing opens in local cinemas Sept 1.

PHOTO: Shaw

editor@asiaone.com