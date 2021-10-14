Win Ron's Gone Wrong premiums!

AsiaOne is giving away some sweet premiums to celebrate the release of Ron's Gone Wrong!

Story synopsis: Ron's Gone Wrong tells the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his "Best Friend out of the Box".

Ron's hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

PHOTO: © 2021 20th Century Studios. All rights reserved.

There are five sets of premiums up for grabs. Each set is worth $210 and contains a mobile charging pad, a kid's t-shirt, a notebook and a drawstring bag.

The t-shirt and notebook. PHOTO: © 2021 20th Century Studios. All rights reserved.

The mobile charging pad and drawstring bag. PHOTO: © 2021 20th Century Studios. All rights reserved.

All you need to do is answer the question below to stand a chance to win one set.

Ron's Gone Wrong giveaway

Winners will be notified via email and prize collection details will be confirmed then.

To get the latest updates on Ron's Gone Wrong, follow @20thCenturyStudiosSG on Facebook and Instagram.

Experience Ron's Gone Wrong in cinemas from Oct 21.

editor@asiaone.com