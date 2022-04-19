Win Star Trek: Prodigy premiums!

AsiaOne is giving away some sweet premiums to celebrate the premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy!

Story synopsis: Star Trek: Prodigy begins far from Federation space, where our heroes are detainees at a labour colony overseen by the mysterious Diviner and his cybernetic minion Drednok. We meet our future captain Dal R’el (Brett Gray) and his determination to be free sets our adventure in motion!

When assigned to work deep in the core of the colony alongside the hulking – yet adorable – Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), they discover the derelict Starfleet ship, the USS Protostar, hidden within the asteroid.

Joined by engineer Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas), kindly telepathic fugitive Zero (Angus Imrie) and a mischievous blob named Murf (Dee Bradley Baker), this inexperienced crew launch a harrowing getaway aboard the starship and inadvertently kidnap The Diviner’s daughter, Gwyn (Ella Purnell).

With guidance from the ship’s holographic computer assistant Janeway, the escapees learn that the ship’s origin is a far-off alliance of peaceful galactic explorers known as the Federation. They resolve to set a course for Starfleet, but with the Diviner hot on their warp trails, their journey takes them on a wild trek.

They encounter strange new life and civilisations, learn about Starfleet’s ideals and hope to find a better future for themselves on the far side of the galaxy.

Star Trek: Prodigy is now showing on the Nickelodeon channel (Singtel TV Ch 240, StarHub Ch 314) every weekday at 5pm.

