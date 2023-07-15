Win tickets to preview screening of horror film Talk To Me!

AsiaOne is giving away 20 pairs of tickets to the preview screening of horror film Talk To Me.

Story synopsis

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill – until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

In its review of the movie, The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "The movie deftly stitches its deepest fears around the idea that grief and trauma can be open invitations to predatory forces from the great beyond. It marks a welcome splash of new blood on the horror landscape."

Stand a chance to catch the preview screening of Talk To Me on Tuesday, July 25, at 7.15pm at Shaw Theatres Lido, by answering the question below. There are 20 pairs of tickets up for grabs.

The movie is rated NC16 for violence and horror, and no admissions will be allowed to anyone below the required age and unable to provide proof of age.

Winners will be notified via email, and their names and email addresses will be submitted to Shaw Theatres to facilitate ticket collection.

The movie opens in Singapore theatres July 27.

AsiaOne x Talk To Me preview screening

