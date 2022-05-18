Win tickets to preview screening of The Roundup starring Ma Dong-seok!

AsiaOne is giving away five pairs of tickets to catch the preview screening of the Korean action comedy The Roundup.

A sequel to the hit 2017 film The Outlaws, The Roundup takes place four years after the Garibong district roundup operation.

Story synopsis

Geumcheon Police's Major Crimes Unit is given a mission to repatriate a fugitive who fled to Vietnam. 'Beast cop' Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) and Captain Jeon Il-man (Choi Guy-hwa) intuitively realise that there's something wrong with the suspect's willingness to turn himself in.

They uncover the heinous crimes committed by a terrifying killer named Kang Hae-sang (Son Sukku). Seok-do and his unit begin their investigation across two countries and follow the bloody breadcrumbs left behind by Hae-sang.

The Roundup preview screening will take place on Tuesday (May 24) at 7.30pm at GV Suntec City. Ticket collection starts from 6.30pm at the Level 4 foyer.

Answer the question below to stand a chance to win a pair of tickets. Five pairs will be given away. Winners will be notified via email and their names and email addresses will be provided to GV to facilitate ticket collection.

The Roundup is rated NC16 and opens here May 26.

Son Sukku in a still from The Roundup. PHOTO: Golden Village

