Win tickets to preview of Thai horror thriller The Medium

Synopsis

A documentary team follows Nim, a shaman based in the Isan area in northern Thailand, and encounters her niece Mink showing strange symptoms that seem to be of shamanism. The team decides to follow Mink, hoping to capture the shaman lineage passing on to the next generation, but her bizarre behaviour becomes more extreme.

What could be possessing her might not be the goddess they make it out to be.

The horror thriller — starring Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Sawanee Utoomma, and Sirani Yankittikan — is directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun who also helmed Shutter and Pee Mak. It won Best Film at the 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival this year.

The movie is rated M18 and viewers must be aged 18 and above.

