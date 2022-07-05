Winona Ryder and David Harbour's kiss in Stranger Things finale not scripted

Winona Ryder and David Harbour's kiss on Stranger Things was not scripted.

The 50-year-old actress and the 47-year-old actor's alter-egos Joyce Byer and Jim Hopper shared a steamy planned first kiss earlier in season four but decided to add in a spontaneous second smooch in the season finale.

A message on the Stranger Things Twitter account stated: "This kiss wasn't scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming."

In the scene, Joyce was struggling with flashbacks to her former boyfriend Bob's (Sean Astin) death and Hopper reassured her with a sweet kiss.

Speaking previously about the romance between their characters, David said: "The fans, they call it, like, Jopper or something. They all ship this relationship with Hopper and Joyce, and I do too because I feel like they're two really lonely, lost people that really need each other."

And Brett Gelman, who plays Murray Bauman, added: "I definitely ship it. They love each other. That is all that matters.

"When you meet single people and they are putting together a criteria of what you want, I am like, 'You are wasting your time and you are stressing yourself out for nothing.'"

