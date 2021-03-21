The Winter Soldier’s favourite drink is Singapore’s Tiger Beer

**Spoilers ahead**

After years in the ice, it looks like The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) has found his new favourite drink judging by the number of bottles he’s put away.

While in Brooklyn during the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, we see our favourite snowman having a rather polite conversation with his newfound friend at a Japanese Bar.

With a good amount of shots and screentime, this has to be some form of product placement for Tiger Beer.

However, it gets deeper. After all, it’s been rumoured that much of the action in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will also take place in Madripoor. We’ve previously reported that the fictional South-East Asian country will make its debut in the series. Incidentally, Tiger Beer is a product of Singapore which Madripoor is loosely based off.

Additionally, after the bust that was introducing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this is probably the next best way to weave our favourite mutants into the mix.

While the scene is short overall, the camera gives the environment plenty of focus and it even ends up with the perfect money shot –

Looks like Singapore is once again is in the spotlight and we’re pretty sure the tourism board and Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore would be happy with the prominent placement.

