The Witcher season 3 will serve as 'the most heroic send-off' for Henry Cavill

The adventures of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will soon come to an end, so it’s only fitting that he gets a hero’s farewell in the third season of Netflix’s The Witcher.

As its Summer 2023 release draws nearer by day, showrunner and series creator Lauren Hissrich has stepped in to assure fans that season three will deliver “the most heroic sendoff” for the beloved star.

“Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately,” said Lauren to EW. “What is so interesting is that season three, to me, is the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books.

"Obviously, we can’t do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There’s so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books.”

Time of Contempt is the second book in author Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher series that was partly adapted for the story of season three. It picks up after the events of the first novel, Blood of Elves, and treads into the world of politics and inter-race war.

The writer-producer went on to add, “Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that.

"Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season four. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement.”

Henry first broke the news of his departure from the Netflix series in late October, which coincided with the announcement that he would reprise his turn as Superman for future DC Universe (DCU) films.

The joy was short-lived, however, when the actor met up with new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, and found out that he won’t be returning as the Last Son of Krypton. Instead, a young Superman movie was revealed to be in the pipeline for the pair’s 10-year master plan.

This roller-coaster series of developments will not impact the streamer’s recasting plans for The Witcher season four, dishing out a double whammy to Henry.

There are also no confirmed plans to include him in a role either on screen or behind the scenes moving forward, with Lauren saying, “We haven’t even thought about that at this point.”

Fortunately, the stars have aligned for the actor, who’s already gearing up for his next project: a series adaptation of Warhammer 40K at Amazon.