The Witcher's animated movie will be a prequel

Netflix's animated spin-off of its Dec 2019 hit "The Witcher" is to feature hitherto unseen mentor Vesemir.

His name was uttered only in the last episode of "The Witcher." Now he's the main character in animated movie "The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf."

Vesemir, mentor to monster hunter and superpowered human mutant Geralt, is to provide the focus for an upcoming anime produced by Lauren Hissrich and Beau DeMayo of Netflix's "The Witcher."

The streaming video company has posted a brief overview to "Nightmare of The Wolf"'s landing page saying as much.

"Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise," it reads.

The Law of Surprise was encountered during Season 1 of the main series (as well as Andrzej Sapkowski's original short stories and novels it was based on).

According to Witcher lore, it can be invoked when one person has saved another's life.

One variation on the Law of Surprise requires the debtor to relinquish something that he has but does not yet know about.

As luck (or destiny) would have it, in the Witcher continuity, that has frequently turned out to be a child.

WHO'S TO PLAY VESEMIR?

Just as we don't yet know when "The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf" will be debuting, it's not yet known who'll be in the cast.