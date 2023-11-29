Within 40 minutes of her feeling ill: Malaysian singer Queenzy Cheng, 37, dies while filming

Malaysian singer-actress Queenzy Cheng died yesterday (Nov 28) at the age of 37.

She was filming for the social media channel Squad Sekawan when she collapsed.

Fellow singer-actor Chai Zi, who co-founded Squad Sekawan with Queenzy and other friends, told China Press that he had picked her up that morning and they had arrived on set at 8am.

They started filming their first episode at 8.30am after having breakfast, and it was around 10.30am when Queenzy was getting ready to film for the second one that she reportedly sat down in a chair and said that she was dizzy, her head hurt and she wanted to vomit.

Chai Zi added that Queenzy had vomited either stomach acid or saliva and the staff had called for an ambulance. At the time, she was still conscious and gave them the passcode for her mobile phone, so they could contact her boyfriend for her medical records.

Her boyfriend reportedly responded that Queenzy has always been healthy but her father has an imbalance of fluid in his ears.

"Staff who could provide first aid checked on her. Queenzy was still breathing when she lost consciousness, but her heart was beating very fast, and soon after, her lips, hands and feet turned purple," Chai Zi revealed.

The ambulance reportedly arrived in five minutes, but Queenzy could not be resuscitated and was declared dead.

[[nid:660217]]

Chai Zi added: "From the time she said she was dizzy to the time she died, it was only 30 to 40 minutes."

The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The news of Queenzy's death was also announced on her Instagram page and condolences came pouring in.

Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma commented with a sobbing emoji, while Malaysian actress Koe Yeet wrote: "Heaven gained an angel today. We will miss you."

Malaysian actress Joey Leong commented: "Memories of you being talkative, laughing and warm are all still fresh in my mind. I feel like I haven't had the chance to have a long conversation with you but you have already…

"I really don't want to write this sentence but, rest in peace."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0MGH1drQIS[/embed]

[[nid:659954]]

drimac@asiaone.com