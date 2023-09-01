Woman at 50 Cent's concert left with head gash after he hurls microphone into audience

50 Cent allegedly left a fan with a gruesome head gash after he hurled a broken microphone into the audience at his latest concert.

The rapper, 48, grew frustrated after his production team handed him a string of faulty mics during his performance at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Aug 30), and footage showed him taking one and launching it into the crowd.

It didn't show where the microphone ended up, but Bryhana Monegain — a host for radio station Power 106 — claims it whacked her on the forehead, leaving her with a bloody injury.

Photos of the broadcaster obtained by TMZ show her stitched up and her head wrapped in gauze.

A source close to 50 — born Curtis James Jackson III — told TMZ that Bryhana wasn't meant to be in the restricted section of the gig.

She filed a police report over the incident on Wednesday night, according to the outlet, which also said 50 had been named a criminal battery suspect in relation to the incident.

It's an echo of 50's fellow rapper Cardi B, 30, landing in hot water after she hurled her microphone at a fan who splashed her with liquid while she was performing in Las Vegas in July.

Her mic rocketed off an object and hit a concert goer, who filed a police report before Cardi was cleared.

Days later the mic popped up for sale on eBay — where it was being auctioned for charity.

Scott Fisher, whose company provided audio support for the show, sold it to a bidder who put in an offer of US$99,900 (S$134,950) as he said he wanted to do "something good" with the device.

ALSO READ: Cardi B throws microphone at concert-goer who tossed drink at her