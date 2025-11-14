Woman claims to be Ozzy Osbourne's secret daughter, sends toenail, blood and hair to widow Sharon Osbourne

A woman claiming to be Ozzy Osbourne's secret daughter has sent a toenail, blood and hair to his widow Sharon Osbourne.

The Black Sabbath rocker passed away in July, aged 76, and his daughter Kelly Osbourne, 41, has told how "quite a few nutters" have contacted the family since her father's death, including one woman who is "absolutely convinced" she is Ozzy's daughter.

Speaking on The Osbournes podcast, she said: "We've had quite a few nutters coming out of the woodwork saying that they're speaking to dad from the grave."

Sharon replied: "We had one lady send us her toenails."

Kelly added: "It was a toenail, some blood, hair, because she's absolutely convinced that she is dad's child."

Ozzy had three children with Sharon, Aimee, 42, Kelly, and Jack, 40, as well as three from his first marriage.

He wed Thelma Riley in 1971, and they had two kids, Jessica and Louis, and Ozzy adopted her son Elliot from a previous relationship.

Ozzy went on to marry Sharon in 1982 and he remained with her until his death earlier this year.

The Paranoid hitmaker passed away just two weeks after his final performance at Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium in his hometown of Birmingham.

And Sharon has been in talks with the football club about another potential event at Villa Park.

She added: "I'm talking to the Villa again.

"You know, we'll see."

Also on the podcast, Sharon told how Ozzy suffered a "little fall" last December, and it turned out he had fractured his back.

She explained: "It was the first week of December and he wasn't feeling great and he took a little fall and he kept saying my back hurts. We left on the 10th and said you can come with everyone a little bit later, he went to the hospital."

Jack added: "Backing up a bit, he wasn't very good at handling pain... but being the gentleman he was, he didn't tell anyone he took a fall and it turned out he had a fracture in his back, in his vertebrae."

