'This woman also grabbed my breasts while laughing': DJ Soda reveals more about being assaulted, condemns victim-blaming

Less than a day after her post about getting sexually assaulted at the Osaka Music Circus Festival 2023 in Japan on Aug 13, Korean celebrity Hwang So-hee, better known as DJ Soda, has spoken up once again.

This time, to reveal more about the aggressors and condemn victim-blaming in an Instagram post and a series of tweets.

"No matter what clothes I wear, sexual harassment and assault cannot be justified… I'm not wearing revealing clothes to make people touch me and see my body," wrote DJ Soda on Instagram yesterday (Aug 14).

"I wear the clothes I want to wear only for my own satisfaction. They [the aggressors] have no right to touch me or sexually harass me because I wear revealing clothes."

Emphasising on her last point, the 35-year-old added: "My body is mine, not someone else's. I like to wear revealing clothes and I will continue to wear them."

She ended the post by encouraging others to wear whatever they want without paying attention to people who comment on their outfits.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv6ol5NPwEc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Though she didn't elaborate on the situation any further on Instagram, she did so on X (the platform formerly called Twitter).

According to DJ Soda, the aggressor who used the most force on her was a woman.

"Men weren't the only ones who touched my breasts. This woman also grabbed my breasts while laughing. I was very uncomfortable, but I had no choice but to pretend to be fine and continue the performance," she recalled, attaching photos of the woman.

"In the picture it might look like she was just reaching for me, but she rubbed my right breast relentlessly. She was the one who touched me the hardest out of all the people who touched me yesterday."

DJ Soda added that the woman wrapped her arms around her neck, "not caring at all" that she was interacting with other fans.

It was then that her manager pulled the woman away from her.

TryHard Japan, the organiser of Osaka Music Circus Festival, released a statement on X today to address the incident, calling it "sexual violence and a sexual crime" and that it "must not be tolerated".

Claiming that they have video footage of the incident from different angles, TryHard Japan stated that they intend to take legal action against perpetrators of "this despicable criminal offence", including claims for damages and criminal prosecution.

They wrote: "Music Circus is now in its 10th year, and every year we invite renowned artists from abroad.

"As such, the organisers of Music Circus regret that such an incident has occurred for the first time at such a Music Circus event.

"At the same time, we will investigate the facts and ensure that such an incident will not happen again."

ALSO READ: 'I'm so embarrassed and humiliated': DJ Soda sexually assaulted in Osaka music festival

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.