Woman sitting next to Song Joong-ki at Bali wedding thinks he is Hyun Bin

What's worse than forgetting someone's name at a social event? Thinking they're someone else.

A woman attended a wedding in Bali recently where South Korean actor Song Joong-ki was also present.

According to a report by Lianhe Zaobao, the woman posted on social media a photo taken with oppa, explaining she happened to sit next to the 37-year-old star and they chatted for 20 minutes.

Adding that she rarely watches K-dramas, she continued: "I couldn't differentiate between Song Joong-ki and Hyun Bin and I nearly asked him if he was the one in Crash Landing On You."

(He isn't.)

The woman added that halfway through their conversation, Joong-ki got thirsty and got up to get drinks for himself and the guests sitting nearby.

Others have also uploaded to social media photos of themselves meeting him in the last week, including a bridal henna artist.

Another woman wrote: "Got the chance to take a picture with Song Joong-ki yesterday (Dec 5) at the wedding in Bali. He's very kind and humble."

The lucky one met him twice, as her post showed her posing once with him dressed casually in a white shirt as well as another time where he's in a black suit.

A Myanmar fan page on Instagram also uploaded a post: "Joong-ki oppa is at an Indonesian wedding today. Pictures sent by a woman from Myanmar who is attending her employer's wedding in Indonesia.

"She said that oppa is very sweet and gentle, and very handsome."

Joong-ki was in Singapore on Wednesday for the press conference for his new K-drama Reborn Rich.

