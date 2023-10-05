Wonder Girls' Yubin breaks up with tennis player beau after his Asian Games temper tantrum

Nobody wants to date a man who behaves like a child.

While most of us grow out of throwing temper tantrums at an early age, South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo clearly didn't get the memo.

In the second round of the Asian Games on Sept 25, the 25-year-old, who is ranked 112th in the world, lost to Thailand's Kasidit Samrej, who is ranked 636th.

Most athletes shake their opponents' hands even after a bitter defeat, but Kwon refused to do so and even smashed his tennis racquet on the ground repeatedly in a fit of anger.

All eyes then turned to his girlfriend Yubin from now-defunct girl group Wonder Girls, with netizens urging her to break up with Kwon.

"I'm just a random person, so I won't go to her Instagram. But if I were a close friend, I'd be worried," an anonymous comment on forum Theqoo read.

Another read: "I didn't know they were dating, but Yubin should run."

"This is concerning. When he can't control his emotions, he displays violence," a netizen pointed out.

While Yubin, who turned 35 yesterday (Oct 4), initially appeared to be standing by her boyfriend, liking his apology post on Instagram but not making public comments, the tides have since turned.

Today, her management RRR Entertainment confirmed in a statement to South Korean media Sports Chosun that the pair have broken up.

"Yubin has parted ways with Kwon Soon-woo. They decided to go back to supporting each other [as friends]," they told them.

The confirmation came after Yubin and Kwon unfollowed each other on social media and deleted their photos together, marking an end to their five-month public relationship.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OeOoGPTNCA&ab_channel=Sportania77[/embed]

