Wong He calls Taiwan healthcare worker 'murderer', calls police after PCR test leaves him bleeding

Most of us would have done at least one polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test during the two-year Covid-19 pandemic. While quite uncomfortable, we are left none the worst for it.

That can't be said for Hong Kong actor Wong He, who posted photos of his bloodied face and mask on his Facebook page yesterday (April 3).

The 54-year-old wrote: "Did a PCR test at the Taiwan customs, was injured by a healthcare worker. The murderer has fled the scene and no one there knows the name of the murderer, only that she is from a hospital."

He had flown from London to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

In a subsequent post titled Wanted, Wong He elaborated: "A 1.5m-tall female healthcare worker dressed in full PPE (personal protective equipment) held a swab stick in her right hand and stuck it into my right nostril.

"At the same time, she held the back of my head in her left hand and pushed my head forward. I felt pain and recoiled. She told me to bear with it and that she won't cause me any pain.

"I believed her. Again, she pushed the swab stick into my nostril while pushing my head forward, causing my right nostril to bleed."

Wong He claimed the woman left immediately and none of the other staff members knew her name or where she had gone.

He also said another woman later handed him a wad of toilet paper around three metres long to stop the bleeding, but he added "common sense told me to reject it".

In another post, he said he had made a police report but was told to go online to the government's coronavirus platform to find out who had performed the swab on him. Wong He added he was informed by the officers that they wouldn't be taking a statement from him.

He tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under quarantine at a facility at Nantou.

While his posts have received many sympathetic comments, some netizens have also left scathing remarks, including jabs at his supposed lack of popularity.

One comment, which has received over 760 likes, read: "The tissue might not have been taken from the toilet. With your attitude of pursuing blame, you seem to treat the swabbers like criminals. Your test result is positive and you are complaining about quarantining at Nantou.

"This is Taiwan, you think you can complain and be so arrogant? If you really feel aggrieved, go back to Hong Kong."

Another said: "Who are you? I'm sorry, you are not famous."

