Ex-TVB actor Wong Man Piu, known for playing villains, said to be suffering from Parkinson's disease

Former TVB actor Wong Man Piu was spotted recently after being away from the spotlight for some time.

A Xiaohongshu netizen posted a photo of the 63-year-old dining alone in an eatery with the caption: "The actor who played Second Brother in A Step into the Past (2001) has changed his career to work in a warehouse.

"I saw him frequently at my workplace recently."

Man Piu, who debuted in Hong Kong showbiz with TVB in 1989, is known for playing villain characters in dramas, including When the Sun Shines (1990), Family Squad (1991) and A Step into the Past (2001).

After he had a pay cut in 2003 and acting opportunities became scarce over the years, he switched to work in broadcaster HKTV in 2012.

In an interview in February, he said that at one point during his time with TVB, he had less than HKD$100 (S$16) in two of his bank accounts combined.

However, with HKTV experiencing broadcast licensing issues, he said he wasn't given any acting projects and became unemployed in 2016. Man Piu revealed he spent all his savings during the two years he was jobless and worked as a delivery driver at his friend's seafood business, as well as in a renovation company.

His girlfriend, whom he had dated for five years, also left him during this time.

Since 2016, he has been employed by ViuTV as a contract actor and appeared in cameo roles in the drama Line Walker: The Prelude (2017), as well as the movie Back to the Past (2025).

Man Piu revealed in April that his doctor assessed him to be suffering from early stage Parkinson's disease — though there hadn't been a diagnosis — after he and his elder sister noticed he shuffled his feet while walking, had balancing difficulties as well as hand tremors.

He is currently taking medication to manage the symptoms.

"I am actually not too surprised or worried, because I have a relatively open-minded attitude towards life, death, illness and pain. I don't think it's something particularly serious or sad," he said, adding he is facing his condition calmly.

Man Piu also wrote in a Xiaohongshu post in May: "Thank you everyone for your concern and support, I am under medical treatment now.

"Although I am ill, it doesn't affect my dedication and love for acting. I will continue to work hard and present more good projects to you. Thank you."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com