Woo Do-hwan to enlist for military service, shares handwritten note

South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan, who was recently seen in the popular drama The King: Eternal Monarch, will be enlisting in mandatory military service soon.

He made this announcement with a handwritten note that he posted on his Instagram account.

Here is a translation of the letter:

Hello, I am Woo Do-hwan.

You might be surprised by the sudden news, but I made sure I wanted my fans to know first, so I wrote this letter.

I will be enlisting as an active duty soldier on July 6. I feel apologetic for not being able to meet and greet you properly.

I am very happy to have received your immense love for every project that I've done.

Thank you for watching over and loving me when I was in my 20s. Thanks to you, I was able to spend my 20s happily.

I hope you'll be healthy and happy despite these difficult times.

I too will be healthy, come back safely to greet you again.

I cannot express how much I love you and how thankful I am.

His agency Keyeast has also released a statement regarding his enlistment.

The 27-year-old actor is also best known for his roles in Save Me (2017), Mad Dog (2017) and Tempted (2018).

Conscription in South Korea requires male citizens between the ages of 18 and 28 to perform compulsory military service.

