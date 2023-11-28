Woohyun from K-pop group Infinite reveals battle with rare cancer: 'The scale was more extensive than I thought'

Woohyun from K-pop boy band Infinite has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer.

In a recent interview with South Korean media published today (Nov 28), the 32-year-old said that he needed surgery in April to remove a gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST), a rare form of cancer in which abnormal cells form in the tissues of the gastrointestinal tract.

"In my case, the urgency of surgery was non-negotiable, so I quickly held my fan events and performances in January and February before undergoing surgery," he said, adding that the cancer is known to affect "only 10 out of 1 million people".

Woohyun elaborated that he was under general anaesthesia for 10 hours and has a 20cm scar on his abdomen resulting from the surgery. He couldn't eat or drink water for up to three weeks and "had to even attach a blood bag".

"I later realised that the scale was more extensive than I had thought," he admitted.

Though he finds it difficult to breathe while singing and dancing now — deeming it "four to five times more challenging" — Woohyun made a comeback with Infinite in July while recovering from his surgery and went on tour with them in August and September.

The idol also releases his first solo full-length album Whitree tomorrow. He said it took 10 months to produce and contains 11 songs from over 200 demos he received.

Woohyun feels "reborn" after his surgery and finds that his "thoughts have deepened" and he's achieved "music maturity", leading to the creation of the album, which encapsulates his battle with cancer and the journey that followed.

[[nid:658104]]

He hopes his music can "serve as a source of courage" and inspire fans.

Woohyun added: "While it may seem premature to resume my musical activities, I still made a swift comeback because I couldn't delay it any longer. I wanted to show my fans my improved state."

Five of the tracks are written and composed by Woohyun himself, but he wants fans to pay close attention to the song I'll Be Alright.

"It embodies my sincere emotions, expressing the challenges I met this year battling the disease and grappling with diminished self-esteem," he said. "When I contemplated quitting, I penned this song with the hope of uplifting anyone who listens to it.

"I want them to receive a message of enduring hope, even in the face of hardships and sadness."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_iz5cvYD3/[/embed]

[[nid:659350]]

drimac@asiaone.com