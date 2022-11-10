Workaholic Ya Hui drops acting for almost 6 months, discovers 'happiness is more important' through travels

A good, long break is something we all need in these trying times and Ya Hui is no different.

In a recent interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Ya Hui shared her reasons for going for such a long holiday and what she's learned from it.

The 35-year-old revealed that she lined up four separate trips with different friends. However, her vacation wasn't scheduled because of borders reopening, but instead she simply wanted a holiday and time away from work.

Ya Hui was last seen in two drama series — Home Again and Truths About Us — both of which were released earlier this year.

According to Zaobao, she also acted in a yet-unreleased film, Seven Days.

The self-proclaimed workaholic Ya Hui thought she would be uncomfortable with stopping her usual work schedule, but as it turns out she wasn't too bothered by it.

"After going to two or three different countries, the year passed by me in the blink of an eye," Ya Hui said. "The first seven to eight months were exceptionally quick; apart from attending acting classes I also managed to meet up with some friends for a chat."

Her travels started with a short trip to Malaysia in May before visiting Australia in August together with veteran actress Chen Liping.

AsiaOne understands that between May and August, Ya Hui recorded for a variety show and other client-based work but did not act in a drama or pick up any acting roles.

Both Ya Hui and Liping travelled together for over three weeks and Ya Hui even learned to ski at Mount Buller.

Then, something caught her eye in Australia.

She saw a grandmother of about 70 or 80 years of age order a salad at a restaurant before sitting down alone, reading and drinking red wine for the entire afternoon.

Ya Hui also spoke with some Singaporeans who had moved there to work and despite how busy they were having to work while integrating into society, they were leading very happy lives.

She recalled: "I started thinking about the pressure of living life here (in Singapore), and questioned if it was something we really wanted. Since other countries can combine work and life, then shouldn't we be discussing our work environment at length?"

She added: "Now, whenever my friends and I are under pressure, I'll remind myself that happiness is more important.

"I used to be so busy with work that I wouldn't go out with friends during the periods when I was filming, but now I'll be sure to maintain focus while working, but also taking care of my schedule and finding time to catch up with friends."

"I didn't have time to cry"

Ya Hui's next destination was Vietnam.

While her trip was eventful and eye-opening for her, the experience that left the greatest impact on her was her climb up Fansipan, a mountain in Vietnam.

Known as the Roof of Indochina, it is the highest mountain in Vietnam and the Indochinese Peninsula.

Said Ya Hui on an Instagram post dated Sept 26: "We were supposed to go on a super chill trip, sipping coffee, staring blankly into the sky and mountains. But it became an extremely intense one after deciding to hike up Fansipan."

And although she prepared for it by exercising at the Bukit Timah nature reserve, she began to have doubts when the tour guide recommended her to take a cable car instead.

"There was so much fear in me at that moment," she wrote on her post. "Usually, I would be out of breath just from jogging, what would happen if I were to faint midway through climbing a mountain?"

Ultimately, she stuck to her decision to climb the mountain with her friends and gained a lot from it.

Claiming on Instagram earlier that she has a phobia of mountains, she said in the interview: "We all have too many fears. When I heard [from the tour guide] that it was difficult to climb [Fansipan], I was terrified, but actually doing it was completely different.

"As long as we believe in ourselves and take the first step, your perspective of the world around you will change."

And for Ya Hui, her world certainly looked different from the peak of Fansipan.

Sharing a picture of a night sky filled to the brim with stars, she said in an Instagram post dated Oct 23: "When I saw this scene, my heart was so touched, but I was so busy taking pictures that I didn't have time to cry."

She also told the Chinese daily: "This was the first time I saw so many stars… When you see so many stars twinkling, it's both beautiful and touching, and it also makes you realise just how insignificant we all are.

"And since we're so insignificant, then we should stop hurting one another and start helping where we can."

Drawing strength from nature

On the Instagram post of the night skies above Fansipan, Ya Hui also wrote in Mandarin: "A sky filled with stars, a heart filled with determination."

Perhaps inspired by the sight atop the mountain, Ya Hui is now ready to work again and revealed that she returned last Saturday (Nov 5).

"I will play a strong woman in a new drama — it's the first time I'll be playing a mother," she admitted.

Ya Hui, who is single, has never been a mother before, but she's not too worried about it.

She said: "I don't object to playing the role of a mother, but I have to find a way to make myself seem like one, so I asked my friends for advice. Also, I've taken care of my nephew before, so I think I should be okay."

