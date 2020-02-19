World box office: Sonic the Hedgehog leads the field

A still from Sonic the Hedgehog.
PHOTO: Paramount Pictures.
AFP

In a record-breaking US launch for a feature film adapted from a video game, garnering $100 million (S$140 million) in takings over the weekend, Sonic the Hedgehog has zoomed past Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to take the lead in the world box-office rankings, according to the latest figures from Comscore.

Paramount is enjoying an unexpected success. In the wake of criticism of the design of the little blue character, changes wrought by the Sonic the Hedgehog team have paid off in spades.

According to figures reported by Comscore on Sunday, February 16, the film has earned $100 million in the global box office, including $57 million in North America alone, making it the most lucrative launch ever to be enjoyed by a video game adaptation.

Until now, the record was held by Detective Pikachu with Ryan Reynolds, which took in $54 million during its first weekend in theatres in May 2019.

What with this Monday, February 17, being a holiday for Presidents' Day in the United States, sales for the long weekend in that market could reach from $68 to 70 million, points out Variety.

This success can only grow following the film's release in Russia, scheduled for February 20, and Japan a month later on March 20. The film's release in China has currently been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Queen of the global box office last week, Margot Robbie has been dethroned. The Australian actress who stars in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now having to make do with second place in the global rankings.

The action movie with a largely female cast took in an additional $40.1 million at the weekend, bringing its accumulated total since its release at the beginning of this month to $143 million in receipts worldwide.

The tenacious duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence has hung on to third place in the ranking with Bad Boys For Life, which garnered another $22.4 million. It is worth noting that the action comedy scored over a number of new releases including Fantasy Island, an adaptation of the eponymous TV series with Michael Peña and Lucy Hale.

For their part, 1917 and Parasite are continuing to draw audiences to theatres in the wake of their success at the Oscars. The film by Sam Mendes remained in fourth place with close to $21.7 million in additional takings, while the winner of four Oscars, Parasite by Bong Joon-ho, climbed three places to sixth with another $18.3 million.

The world box-office top 10 (in million dollars):

  1. Sonic the Hedgehog - 100
  2. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - 40.1
  3. Bad Boys For Life - 22.4
  4. 1917 - 21.7
  5. Fantasy Island - 20
  6. Parasite - 18.3
  7. Dolittle - 13.8
  8. The Photograph - 12.3
  9. The Gentlemen - 10.8
  10. Little Women - 8.7
More about
movies Cinemas box office Sonic the Hedgehog

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Coronavirus: 5 people arrested for allegedly cheating customers over face masks sold on Carousell
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
Nanny allegedly poisons 2 babies, with 1 hospitalised
30 and divorced: &#039;We stopped talking and he hasn&#039;t seen our daughter since&#039;
30 and divorced: 'We stopped talking and he hasn't seen our daughter since'
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Facebook Live stream of Malaysian man sleeping gets 61k views, which is totally not weird at all
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church; 21 cases now linked to the cluster
Coronavirus: 4 new cases including 3 linked to Grace Assembly of God church
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean on visit to NCID

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

All hotels where &#039;Jin&#039; stayed free of coronavirus, says Bali Health Agency
All hotels where 'Jin' stayed free of coronavirus, says Bali Health Agency
Suspected COVID-19 patient in Indonesian province tests negative
Suspected COVID-19 patient in Indonesian province tests negative
Virus-free Indonesia more threatened by COVID-19 than Singapore, Malaysia: Survey
Virus-free Indonesia more threatened by COVID-19 than Singapore, Malaysia: Survey
WHO praises Singapore&#039;s response to coronavirus outbreak
WHO praises Singapore's response to coronavirus outbreak

Budget 2020

Why should I care? A working adult&#039;s take on Budget 2020
Why should I care? A working adult's take on Budget 2020
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade to cushion coronavirus fallout
Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade
Singapore Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak; sectors like tourism, aviation to get tax rebates
Budget 2020: $4b to help businesses hit by coronavirus outbreak
Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: Singaporeans above 21 to get one-off cash payout of up to S$300

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items &amp; more to help lower income families
Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
7 things to avoid when eating steamboat
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed-up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet

Home Works

9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
9 ways to make a HDB flat look and feel bigger
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
House tour: A dark-hued sanctuary of a condominium apartment in The Raintree
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song

SERVICES