The World Of The Married's Shim Eun-woo apologises for bullying past

SEOUL - K-drama actress Shim Eun-woo, who appeared in hit drama The World Of The Married (2020), has apologised after allegations of school bullying were made against her.

The 28-year-old posted a lengthy apology note on Instagram on Sunday (March 28) in response to the bullying accusations which surfaced earlier in the month.

A former classmate of Shim from middle school had alleged that she had been the victim of intense bullying and had been ostracised socially by the actress, who was the ringleader of a group of bullies.

The accusations were initially denied by her management agency. It claimed that Shim's memories of the situation were unclear and she had been a model student.

However, the older sister of the alleged victim piped up with her own account of events, which contradicted the agency's statement, and provided witnesses who could back up her sister's version of events.

After meeting with the classmate in question last Thursday (March 25), Shim issued an apology and explained herself.

"I found out that due to the immature things I said to that classmate back in our school days, she still harbours deep emotional wounds that she should not have had to experience during her adolescence as a student," she wrote.

"I realised that the words and actions I thoughtlessly directed at someone when I was young could remain with that person for a long time as wounds, and I spent time examining the life I have lived up until now and my present-day self."

The rising star, whose role in The World Of The Married was her first big one, not only apologised to her former classmate, but also to her co-stars in her upcoming projects, which are likely to be affected by this spate of adverse publicity.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.