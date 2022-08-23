'I’m worried about losing face': ‘Thirst trap’ Tyler Ten says he won’t ask women on the street for their numbers

Whether in uniform on When Duty Calls 2 or a shirtless workout video on Instagram, actor Tyler Ten has been called a “thirst trap”, a moniker he doesn’t shy away from.

However, the 26-year-old is quite introverted in person and said he would not pursue women unless he was sure of their mutual interest in each other.

In a recent interview with 8 Days, Tyler said he related to his role of Chan Oon King in When Duty Calls 2 when it came to expressing himself, especially in the romance department.

“I’m also the kind of person who wouldn’t go for it unless I’m sure the girl has feelings for me too.”

OK Chan, as he is called, is an Officer Commanding (OC) in the Army Defence Force and has feelings for medic Pey Jingyu (Felicia Chin), who also garners the interest of the outgoing fighter pilot Apollo (Nick Teo).

Adding that he is not the type to ask women on the streets for their number, he said: “I'm worried about losing face, it would hurt my pride.”

One look at Tyler’s Instagram shows his popularity among fans, with comments calling for him to “knock me down, daddy” — despite his young age — and a variety of army-related puns.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Despite his shyness, Tyler doesn’t mind the attention he gets on social media, considering he trains five to six times a week for his roles.

He is also “honoured” to be considered Mediacorp’s newest thirst trap.

“I feel very honoured because not everyone can be a thirst trap. I’d take it as a compliment. If I can show [my body], why not?” he told 8 Days. “And it's a good thing because that means people notice you.”

Unfortunately for fans, he also mentioned that he does not show his body off on Instagram as much as he used to.

He said: “If you keep showing then people won’t appreciate it. Maybe I’ll only show it on screen from now on.”

drimac@asiaone.com