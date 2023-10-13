'I worried it was a bad cheque': Taiwan host Kid Lin reveals Jacky Wu really gave him $42k wedding ang bao

A wedding feast to celebrate your nuptials should never be about the value of the wedding ang baos you'd receive from loved ones, but really, who wouldn't like more cash?

Taiwanese variety show host Kid Lin and his wife Rita recently held theirs on Oct 10 and in an interview with local reporters yesterday (Oct 12), he talked about the huge ang bao given by veteran host Jacky Wu, 61.

The 39-year-old revealed: "I worried it was a bad cheque but Jacky really lived up to his words — the NT$1 million (S$42,500) is real!"

Kid joked that he even rushed to the bank the day after his wedding dinner to bank in the cheque.

When reporters asked if he thought about returning the cheque to Jacky, he quickly quipped: "No! I immediately placed it in the hotel room safe!"

Jacky revealed the amount was the second-biggest one he's ever given; the largest was to family members.

In February this year, he said he would be giving an ang bao of NT$2 million to his second daughter Vivian after she gave birth to his first grandchild.

Kid, Jacky and former Energy member Hsieh Kun-da are hosts of the long-running variety show Mr Player, which is nominated for this year's Golden Bell Awards' Best Reality or Game Show and Best Host in a Reality or Game Show.

The awards will take place on Oct 20 and 21 in Taipei.

ALSO READ: 'I managed to buy back my memories': Jacky Wu purchases entire building to save beef noodles eatery from his childhood

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com