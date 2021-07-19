'Worst part of this worst date is me': This actress burst into tears on first ever Tinder date

Emily Hampshire burst into tears during a night out with a Tinder date.

The 39-year-old actress has revealed she turned to the dating app after splitting from her husband Matthew Smith, but the whole experience quickly became a total disaster.

She recalled: "I was freshly divorced and probably not ready to put myself out there. Tinder had just come out, so I started swiping. I see this guy sans tiger. And he looks clean and, like, employable and not a serial killer. So, like all the boxes: check, check, check."

The Schitt's Creek star exchanged numerous messages with her date before their first face-to-face meeting.

However, Emily was overcome with nerves as she prepared for her big night out.

She told Us Weekly: "I don't remember the complete ensemble because my memory is trying to block this traumatic night out of my memory, but it involved like skinny spandexy jeans and heels.

"The only thing I hate more than both those things is both of them together."

After they sat down at a table, Emily burst into tears and as her date tried to calm her down, her make-up rubbed off on the guy.

She recalled: "He laughed when snot blew out of my nose and hugged me. When he hugged me [with] his very clean white shirt, I basically left, like, an imprint of the joker face on his white shirt."

Emily admitted that the date was a total disaster and she holds herself responsible for the chaotic night out.

She added: "I don't know if it's clear to you, but the worst part of this worst date is me."

Despite this, Emily has remained in touch with the guy and they're now good friends.

She said: "To this day, this is years later, we laugh about the snot bubble. My first ever Tinder date, Ari, is still my dear friend."