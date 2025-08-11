Award Banner
'I felt I would die if I closed my eyes': Ada Choi's husband Max Zhang recall suffering heart attack in April

Ada Choi’s husband Max Zhang revealed in the latest episode of Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire that he suffered a heart attack in April while overseas.
PHOTO: Weibo/Max Zhang
August 11, 2025

Hong Kong actress Ada Choi's husband Max Zhang revealed he had a close brush with death this April.

The 51-year-old Chinese martial arts actor is a participant in the latest season of Chinese singing reality show Call Me By Fire, and he revealed his condition to Korean-American singer-actor Lee Seung-hyun in a video released on Aug 9.

"I almost died in April. I was on vacation on April 17 when it happened suddenly. I felt [my chest] hurt, had difficulties breathing and broke out in cold sweat," he shared.

Max added at that point in time, Ada was queuing to board a tour boat and was about 10 metres away from him.

He said: "I couldn't speak. I felt that I was in an abyss and falling through it and couldn't hold on to anything. I told myself I couldn't die there because I was overseas and Ada was taking care of our three children. If I were to die suddenly, what would happen to her... I felt I would die if I closed my eyes."

He added that he endured it and went to the doctor immediately after returning to Hong Kong.

"The doctor told me that I could have died there," he recalled to 40-year-old Seung-hyun, adding that he had a coronary stent implantation surgery.

Max and Ada married in 2008 after dating for more than four years. They had worked together in a few dramas including The Legend of Magic Mirror (2003) and Eight Charts (2005). Both share daughters Zoe, 14, and Chloe, 12, and six-year-old son Joey, together.

In a separate interview on the show, Max said that was his first time coming so close to death.

"When a person is facing death, they would feel immense fear, because that's what I felt. I thought if I closed my eyes, I would leave those who are closest to me... Those four people (Ada and their three children) are the ones I would feel most reluctant to part with," he said.

Max also shared that the experience changed his focus in life: "It makes me love spending time with them even more."

He told Seung-hyun that he is alright now, but the experience has made him reflect on what is most important in his life right now, especially at his age.

