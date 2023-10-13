'Wow I am this old': Netizens react to news of former Teletubbies sun baby becoming a mum

If you're a millennial or Gen Z and you don't feel old yet, this one's for you.

Remember the 1990s British children's show Teletubbies you probably watched as a kid?

The little one who was the face of Sun Baby is now pregnant with her first child.

Jessica Smith, now 27, took to Instagram to share ultrasound images of her pregnancy.

"When two becomes three," she wrote, tagging her husband Ricky Latham.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the baby girl is expected to arrive in January 2024.

Speaking to them, Jessica said she was feeling "overwhelmed" with all the love she's receiving from around the world.

She continued: "I have received countless messages congratulating me and wishing us well for the future. I am still overwhelmed with the amount of people who have watched and are watching Teletubbies, the amount of messages I receive and hearing the stories told by people around the world."

The Teletubbies series ran from 1997 until 2001. It was then rebooted from 2015-2018.

Jessica mentioned that her daughter will be watching her version of the series.

In 2014, she shared in a Facebook post how she got cast as the sun baby: "When I was about nine months old, my mum took me for a routine checkup at the local hospital. The midwife there had been contacted by a local production company who were looking for a smiley baby, and the midwife asked if my name could be submitted."

She then went through a lengthy audition process until the production ultimately picked her.

"While recording, my dad held a teddy bear behind the camera to get me to laugh, and rolled a toy racing car to get me to look down at the camera, it obviously worked," recalled Jessica.

Netizens in the comments section of her recent Instagram post congratulated her and talked about the beloved show.

"Congrats to you two. I am wondering, did you ever get to visit Teletubbyland itself when it was around?" asked one netizen.

"The Teletubbies sun baby is having her own sun baby," said another.

Another netizen made a relatable remark: "Wow I am this old. Huge congrats to you both."

