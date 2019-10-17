Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk

PHOTO: Weibo/Wu Chun
Clara Grimonia Lim
AsiaOne

He might be 40 and a father of two, but Wu Chun's still got it. 

The ex-Fahrenheit member recently turned 40 and commemorated it by blessing us with a post-gym selfie on Weibo, showing off his rock-hard abs. Talk about a real birthday treat for his fans.

Of course, fans were quick to leave comments on his post gushing about his ripped physique.

"Wu Chun, you're getting braver and more daring. The angels are going to have nosebleeds." PHOTO: Weibo

    

"Is this what a 40-year-old is supposed to look like?" PHOTO: Weibo
"You can post a topless photo at the gym every week and we will always cheer you on." PHOTO: Weibo

Ever since his departure from the Taiwanese boy band in 2011, the Bruneian heartthrob has been busy making his name as an entrepreneur, winning awards like Young Entrepreneur of The Year in 2008 and the APEA Social Responsibility Award in 2013.

And being the gym rat that he is, he's also the Managing Director of Fitness Zone, the largest and biggest health club in Brunei. 

It's no wonder he still manages to maintain his hot bod after all these years. 

Even after leaving Fahrenheit, Wu Chun never left showbiz. He turned his focus to acting and starred in movies like Lady of the Dynasty and Saving General Yang.

He recently won the Best Breakthrough Artist award at the Shanghai Television Festival for his role in 2018 Chinese drama series Martial Universe. 

A hottie, a hotshot businessman and a charismatic actor? Yes, please. 

FAMILY MAN

Being a father of two, Wu Chun still makes sure to find time to bond with his children, which is commendable, considering his busy schedule.

In fact, he even recently visited Singapore with his two kids, NeiNei, nine, and Max, three. 

PHOTO: Weibo/Wu Chun

Speaking of dads, Wu Chun's very own father is a major eye-candy himself.

PHOTO: Weibo

At the age of 73, he still manages to look hip and caught the eye of many netizens after appearing on variety show The Best Times alongside Wu Chun. Now, we have the answer to Wu Chun's good looks. 

Considering the fact that his dad's still a hottie even in his 70s, we're hoping those genes are passed on to Wu Chun himself.

claralim@asiaone.com

