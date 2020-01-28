Hong Kong model Annabella Woo goes to Chinese village to avoid Wuhan virus outbreak

A Hong Kong model stranded in Wuhan has recounted her experience on social media after the Chinese city was locked down due to a virus outbreak.

Annabella Woo, who is well known for taking part in Hong Kong variety show Beautiful Cooking, said on Instagram on Sunday (Jan 26) that she came to Wuhan when the outbreak was deemed not too serious and few people were seen wearing face masks in the streets.

The 28-year-old said she and her friends on the trip stayed in the hotel most of the time and went out only for meals.

"Later, when I heard that the situation was out of control, I packed my luggage and moved to the countryside, which was an hour's drive from the city central, due to the low population density," she wrote.

Woo learnt about the lockdown in the village the next day and went to the supermarket to stock up on supplies.

"By then, everyone in the streets was wearing face masks," she said.

Woo said she would quarantine herself and would not be returning to Hong Kong in the short term.

Some netizens slammed her for having the mood to play with firecrackers on the eve of Chinese New Year and posting them on social media, while others told her not to return to Hong Kong to spread the virus.

She replied in her post that playing with firecrackers was a tradition in the Wuhan village, as she urged netizens to be less negative and more constructive.

Woo said the outbreak showed her the ugly side of human nature and who her true friends are.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.