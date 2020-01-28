Hong Kong model Annabella Woo goes to Chinese village to avoid Wuhan virus outbreak

Model Annabella Woo said she came to Wuhan when the outbreak was deemed not too serious and few people were seen wearing face masks in the streets.
PHOTO: Instagram/Anabella.Woo
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

A Hong Kong model stranded in Wuhan has recounted her experience on social media after the Chinese city was locked down due to a virus outbreak.

Annabella Woo, who is well known for taking part in Hong Kong variety show Beautiful Cooking, said on Instagram on Sunday (Jan 26) that she came to Wuhan when the outbreak was deemed not too serious and few people were seen wearing face masks in the streets.

The 28-year-old said she and her friends on the trip stayed in the hotel most of the time and went out only for meals.

"Later, when I heard that the situation was out of control, I packed my luggage and moved to the countryside, which was an hour's drive from the city central, due to the low population density," she wrote.

Woo learnt about the lockdown in the village the next day and went to the supermarket to stock up on supplies.

"By then, everyone in the streets was wearing face masks," she said.

Woo said she would quarantine herself and would not be returning to Hong Kong in the short term.

Some netizens slammed her for having the mood to play with firecrackers on the eve of Chinese New Year and posting them on social media, while others told her not to return to Hong Kong to spread the virus.

She replied in her post that playing with firecrackers was a tradition in the Wuhan village, as she urged netizens to be less negative and more constructive.

Woo said the outbreak showed her the ugly side of human nature and who her true friends are.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics china Chinese New Year Models celebrities Social media Hong Kong

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family&#039;s home in Ceylon Road
Wuhan virus: Singapore confirms 5th case; patient from Wuhan stayed at her family's home in Ceylon Road
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres
Wuhan virus: University students move out of campus residences designated as quarantine centres
Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level
Confusion as WHO corrects China virus global risk level
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is &#039;accelerating&#039;, country facing &#039;grave situation&#039;
China's President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'
Actress Lee Sinje turns 44 as she jokes that she is &#039;a plain and simple housewife&#039;
Actress Lee Sinje turns 44 as she jokes that she is 'a plain and simple housewife'
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES