Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline

PHOTO: Instagram/stefsunyanzi
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

Some 17 years since Phua Chu Kang urged us to be "safe, not SAR-ry", we've got a new virus-fighting anthem.

Singaporean singers JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun dropped the song Stay With You, a moving ballad paying tribute to frontline medical personnel battling the Wuhan virus, on Tuesday (Jan 28). 

The longtime friends co-wrote the song, with JJ arranging and producing the music, and Stefanie penning the lyrics.

Spreading a message of solidarity and hope, the song promises that "tomorrow will be clearer" and that the "coldest days will pass".

Wuhan, a city in Hubei province, is the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak and has been on lockdown since last week.

So far, there are almost 6,000 confirmed cases of infection and 132 reported deaths in China. The virus has also spread to over a dozen countries.

As the number of confirmed cases rises, medical personnel have been working tirelessly to treat those affected and contain the spread.

Some of them even contracted the virus as a result — 15 hospital staff in Wuhan have reportedly been infected, although sources with direct knowledge of the situation say there may be more cases. 

Stay With You was born out of JJ's desire to pay tribute to all the medical personnel in the frontline, Stefanie explained in an Instagram post.

"Thank you. It's been hard on all of you," she added.

"No matter the challenge, love will always prevail," JJ wrote as he shared the Stay With You music video, a montage of inspirational pictures that ended with the proclamation: "With love that won't leave, no city is on lockdown. "

The pair have been close friends for years and previously collaborated in 2010 on the hit song She Said, which featured lyrics written by Stefanie and music composed by JJ.

Proving that he's a huge softie at heart, JJ has also written tribute songs in the wake of other tragedies.

I Pray For You, released in 2015, was dedicated to the victims of an explosion at a Taiwan waterpark.

JJ also penned Love And Hope after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake that left 80,000 dead or missing.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

