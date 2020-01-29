Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline

Some 17 years since Phua Chu Kang urged us to be "safe, not SAR-ry", we've got a new virus-fighting anthem.

Singaporean singers JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun dropped the song Stay With You, a moving ballad paying tribute to frontline medical personnel battling the Wuhan virus, on Tuesday (Jan 28).

The longtime friends co-wrote the song, with JJ arranging and producing the music, and Stefanie penning the lyrics.

Spreading a message of solidarity and hope, the song promises that "tomorrow will be clearer" and that the "coldest days will pass".

Wuhan, a city in Hubei province, is the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak and has been on lockdown since last week.

So far, there are almost 6,000 confirmed cases of infection and 132 reported deaths in China. The virus has also spread to over a dozen countries.

As the number of confirmed cases rises, medical personnel have been working tirelessly to treat those affected and contain the spread.

Some of them even contracted the virus as a result — 15 hospital staff in Wuhan have reportedly been infected, although sources with direct knowledge of the situation say there may be more cases.

Stay With You was born out of JJ's desire to pay tribute to all the medical personnel in the frontline, Stefanie explained in an Instagram post.

"Thank you. It's been hard on all of you," she added.