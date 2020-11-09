WWE announces The Undertaker's final farewell for Survivor Series

The wrestling legend - who made his debut 30 years ago at the annual event on Nov 22, 1990 - will celebrate his memorable career as he caps off three decades with the company on the same date this month.

WWE tweeted: "Breaking: @undertaker's Final Farewell Set for @WWE #SurvivorSeries

"Undertaker's final farewell will take place at #SurvivorSeries on Sunday Nov 22 at 7pm ET streaming live on @WWENetwork capping off The Phenom's legendary 30-year career. #ThankYouTaker"

BREAKING: @undertaker's Final Farewell Set for @WWE #SurvivorSeries

Undertaker’s Final Farewell will take place at #SurvivorSeries Series on Sunday, November 22 at 7 pm ET streaming live on @WWENetwork capping off The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/KSbtdyBA6X — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) November 6, 2020

The so-called Dead Man - whose real name is Mark Calaway - is being honoured on the WWE Network at the moment with a host of special programming on the company's streaming platform.

Documentaries Meeting The Undertaker, WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer, The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer are already available.

Meanwhile, Brothers of Destruction - which premiered in October at the Austin Film Festival - will hit the WWE Network on Nov 15.

Undertaker will be a special guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions immediately following Survivor Series.

The ring legend has been chasing a storybook ending to his iconic career for a few years, and it seems his Boneyard Match from this year's WrestleMania was his final match.

In the finale of The Last Ride earlier this year, he said: "I believe I'm at a place now, post-Boneyard - which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business [AJ Styles].

"Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being, 'Are you happy enough with that?'

"It was a powerful moment. You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it.