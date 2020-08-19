WWE superstar Sonya Deville the target of an attempted kidnapping

Sonya Deville was the target of an attempted kidnapping over the weekend.

A man named Phillip Thomas was arrested for trying to abduct the WWE superstar - whose real name is Daria Berenato - from her home in Florida.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department, the man had allegedly been planning to kidnap the 26-year-old wrestler for the past eight months and had been stalking her on social media.

It's said he waited for around four hours on her property and got in after cutting a hole in her patio screen to wait for her to fall asleep.

He attempted to get into the house just before 3am but activated the security alarm, which allowed Sonya to spot him and call the police.

When officers arrived, he was found to be in possession of plastic zip ties, duct tape, a knife, mace "and other items".

Thomas has been charged with armed burglary, aggravated stalking, criminal mischief and attempted armed kidnapping. He is being held without bail.

Sheriff Chad Chronister commented: "Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years.

"It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder."

Sonya - who appears on WWE's SmackDown brand and is set for a Hair vs. Hair match with on-screen rival Mandy Rose at SummerSlam on Aug 23 - has reassured fans she is "safe" after the scary incident.

She wrote on Twitter: "Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for their response and assistance."