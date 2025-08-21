Wynonna Judd's daughter claims she covered up sexual abuse

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, has claimed she was sexually abused and the country singer covered it up.

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, has claimed she was sexually abused by her former stepfather, and the country singer willingly covered it up.

Grace revealed she was 10 years old at the time of the alleged abuse in an interview with the Daily Progress. She claimed she was molested by DR Roach, to whom Judd was married from 2003 to 2007.

Wynonna divorced Roach, her former bodyguard, after he was arrested in March 2007 in Texas and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery on a child under the age of 13.

He was eventually convicted of attempted aggravated sexual battery. The victim was never identified.

Grace told the outlet that Roach's alleged abuse came to light when the family went to counselling, and it was reported to law enforcement.

"When he was arrested and it came out in the news, that's when she divorced him," she said of her mother.

"So is my mom rich? Yeah, she's so rich that she was able to sweep me under the rug and then cover it all up," she claimed.

"I don't want to talk bad about my mom, but we'll just say she's a good performer. She was never a mother."

Grace told the outlet that she has found religion and is now sober after a history of drug addiction.

Source: Cover Media

