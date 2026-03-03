Xie Na demands Joker Xue apologise to her husband Zhang Jie for defamation

Chinese host-actress Xie Na has demanded singer-songwriter Joker Xue apologise to her singer husband Zhang Jie for defamation in an impassioned Weibo post today (March 3).

This comes after Zhang Jie was dragged into Joker's feud with internet celebrity Li Yutong, 37, which reignited when the latter ranted in multiple Weibo posts yesterday.

Yutong alleged she was going to reveal the truth about Joker, 42, including his complex relationships with women and the people he had badmouthed about, and demanded he return within three days the gifts she had given him.

In one of the posts, Yutong, who reportedly said she has depression, shared screenshots of messages allegedly with Joker, where her evasive and incoherent messages had him asking at one point if she had drank alcohol and telling her to "go to sleep".

Yutong and Joker were business partners for a fashion brand launched in 2012. When Joker reconciled with his ex-wife in 2017, Yutong launched a series of accusations against him, including of cheating and forcing her to have an abortion. Joker sued Yutong for defamation multiple times but withdrew them later. They reportedly reconciled in 2025 when she publicly promoted his new song.

Yutong also revealed in one of her now-deleted Weibo posts yesterday that Joker threw his temper at her after she praised Chinese singer Tiger Hu for his vocals.

She added in the post: "You also said Zhang Jie's songs are old-fashioned! Only yours are trendy!"

Joker is known for his songs including Ugly (2013), Actor (2015), I Think I've Seen You Somewhere (2016) and Extraterrestrial (2020).

Joker Xue indirectly roasted Zhang Jie in 2017

Netizens were quick to connect Yutong's statements with remarks that Joker said in Chinese stand-up comedy variety show Roast! in 2017, which seemingly targeted Zhang Jie, 43.

He said then: "You said I would do anything for my music. What? Am I that kind of person? Am I someone without principles?... As a singer, firstly, I didn't terminate my management contract early. Secondly, I don't steal or rob others. Thirdly, I didn't find a rich girlfriend to help me release albums. Fourthly, I didn't find a girlfriend who is more popular than me to support me. Am I wrong? Have you mistaken me for someone else?"

Zhang Jie and Joker were both participants in Chinese singing competition My Style, My Show in 2004. While Joker withdrew from the competition, claiming he wasn't "qualified to compete", Zhang Jie emerged as champion and signed with a management agency.

However, in 2007, Zhang Jie participated in another singing competition Super Boy and won fourth place. His participation violated his contract with his management agency and he was required to pay a fine.

He moved on to another agency after that and subsequently gained popularity through his music, especially drama soundtracks including Three Lives Three Worlds, which is the theme song for Eternal Love (2017), Yun Zhi Yu for My Journey to You (2023) and Nothing Is Better Than You for Lost You Forever (2023).

Zhang Jie started dating Xie Na in 2008 and they registered their marriage in 2011. They have three children together. Xie Na, 43, who is best known for hosting popular Chinese variety show Happy Camp from 2005 to 2021, holds the Guinness World Record for the first person to accumulate 100 million Weibo followers.

Xie Na defends Zhang Jie

In response to Yutong's claims and Joker's previous statements, 44-year-old Xie Na defended her husband in a Weibo post today.

She wrote: "For these old issues to resurface again, it's all because of Joker's relationship matters and the root cause is him.

"The statements he made in the show in the past, from the promotions till public opinions, all the blame was directed at Zhang Jie."

Xie Na clarified that Zhang Jie participated in Super Boy then because he didn't have any opportunities to continue singing and performing.

"From the registration and auditions, he relied on himself for each performance and because of his popularity, his agency then decided to let him release his albums and hold concerts! The talented singer that he is now known as was all because he persisted through his passion and talent and fought his way step by step," she wrote.

She also pointed out that Zhang Jie has been the victim of cyberbullying for many years because of Joker's comments, and he was innocently involved in Joker's relationship problems now again.

She ended her post with: "Joker Xue, those were the words you said in the past. You can claim what you said before wasn't referring to him, but those public opinions were formed because of you and the damage is done.

"Now that old issue has been brought up again and it's still because of what you said back then. All these years you enjoyed the benefits of popularity because of your wits, while hurting innocent people! Furthermore, you never once apologise.

"I only ask one thing from you. Please face up to your words and deeds and formally apologise to Zhang Jie, who was wrongly implicated by you. Your relationship issues are your own problems. Please face it and settle it properly. Stop dragging innocent people into this."

Despite Xie Na's post, which trended at the top spot on the Weibo Entertainment Hot Search list since this morning, Joker has remained silent as of press time.

