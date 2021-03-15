Xu Bin and wife welcome second child

Local actor and former Campus SuperStar contestant Xu Bin and his wife have welcomed their second child to the world.

On March 12, the 32-year-old uploaded to Instagram photos of him holding his newborn daughter, as well as another photo of his wife Evelyn Wang and their two kids. The couple also have a two-year-old son.

Xu Bin wrote on his post: "I want to share some good news with everyone. We have added a new member, a daughter, to our family. It's not easy carrying a child for 10 months, and both mother and daughter are healthy. Thank you to all my friends for your blessings.

"My anxious heart has finally settled down. We went to the hospital happily, entered the delivery room nervously, and now both mother and child are healthy. It felt like my emotions went through a roller coaster. To my wife, it's been tough on you. My dear daughter, welcome to this world."

Many of his celebrity friends sent their congratulations, with veteran actor Zhu Houren — who plays Xu Bin's father in the recent Chinese TV drama My Star Bride — writing: "When you told me the news that day, I couldn't hold back my happiness for you. Now, I see you carrying your little angel and smiling contently. This is blessed happiness."

