Y: The Last Man will be available on Disney+ in Singapore

It looks like when it comes to streaming, the folks in Singapore are getting a good deal.

Y: The Last Man will be streaming day and date together with the US. Although Hulu is not a thing here, Disney+ has been able to get Y: The Last Man as part of the service.

It's always been a man's world. The world is ruled by numerous Mr. Presidents and male CEOs running big corporations but what happens when a sudden outbreak wipes out every man to ever exist… except for one?

That's the gist of Y: The Last Man, a DC comic book series turned TV adaptation for FX on Hulu. And now, Disney+ in Singapore.

The acclaimed series created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man named Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey.

The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Y: The Last Man streams on Disney+ from Sept 13 onwards. Can't wait!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.