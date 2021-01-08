Ya Hui injured lower back on New Year's Eve, 'couldn't even take 1 step forward'

Local actress Ya Hui's new year has so far involved a lot of time resting in bed. Unfortunately, that's because she injured her lower back on New Year's Eve.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Friday (Jan 8) to share with her followers a selfie at the hospital as well as a photo of an X-ray of her back.

She wrote: "I blanked out when I couldn't even take one step forward or lie flat on my back. The first thing that came to my mind was, 'Jialat. I've many action scenes next week. How? S***!' My tears rolled down uncontrollably when this thought kept replaying in my head."

She added that she wanted to "act tough" in front of her parents and walk faster but she could not do it because of how weak her back was.

Despite the circumstances, Ya Hui decided to persevere through it to attend a countdown work event she had that same night. She was aware that she should not have attended the party but persisted because of her fans, adding that she "didn't want to disappoint" them on the last day of 2020.

She added: "I really felt like a baby that day. My parents had to bring food to me, my brother had to fetch me to and fro from the event and help me change into my slippers after that, my stylists had to give me support when I walked, and my mum had to wake up in the middle of the night to help me get changed... Thank you."

However, things are looking up. She ended the post saying she's "recovering well" and reminded her fans to take care of themselves.

"Have been lying on the bed since Jan 1. It's like another stay-home period for me, just that I can't move around as much as I want to... No wonder people always say, 'Watch your back!' Now I know why."

