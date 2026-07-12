'If there's a next life, I still want to be your daughter': Ya Hui mourns mother's death

Local actress Ya Hui revealed that her mother has died in a heartfelt tribute on Saturday (July 11).

In an Instagram post, she wrote: "If there's an afterlife, I still want to be your daughter."

The 39-year-old thanked her mother, sharing that it's now her turn "to hold [her] hand and walk with [her] through the last leg of [her] life".

Ya Hui also shared photos and videos of her late mother and their family in her tribute.

One photo shows mum and daughter making finger hearts towards the camera, while another video shows Ya Hui taking a family photo with her parents.

"You've had a really tough journey, but you've been braver than anyone else," she wrote, addressing her late mother.

"Mum, you don't need to be in pain anymore, you don't need to suffer anymore."

"I already miss you so, so much. I told you yesterday, 'I love you' and you said I was being cheesy, but I still want to say it: I love you very much, I'll always love you."

Many netizens and local celebrities expressed their condolences and support for Ya Hui and her family.

Among those who responded were fellow artistes Jesseca Liu, Tasha Low, Rebecca Lim, Elvin Ng and Zhang Zetong, who left white heart emojis.

Ya Hui used to feel 'paiseh' by parents' older age

Several days before this, Ya Hui shared that she used to feel "very paiseh" (embarrassed) about her parents' older age.

In an Instagram post on July 7, she recalled that her friends would laugh and say, "Your grandma's here!" whenever her mother picked her up from school.

Admitting that the comments used to bother her, Ya Hui said that she would ask her mother to wait for her outside school instead.

The actress encouraged children to bring their parents out and make memories whenever possible, saying: "As they grow older, they slowly become like kids again. It's our turn to love them, care for them and be there for them just like they did for us."

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esther.lam@asiaone.com