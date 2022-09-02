Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says acting in films like Aquaman is "clown work".

The 36-year-old actor has appeared in a wide range of movies during his career – varying from The Matrix Resurrections to The Trial of the Chicago 7 – and likes to challenge himself with different projects.

Speaking to Vulture, Yahya said: "Everything should be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you get to know which movie or genre you're in.

"Something like Aquaman, that's clown work. Aquaman is not The Trial of the Chicago 7. You have got to get over yourself."

The star continued: "In order to survive (as an actor) and to do it well, you have to play the game and then be crafty about when you want to surprise the audience, the director, or yourself with a little bit of 'Wow, I didn't expect to see a Chekhovian thing or August Wilson and Aquaman, but I did.'"

Yahya plays the supervillain Black Manta in the Aquaman films and revealed that he will have a more prominent role in the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be released in cinemas next year.

The Candyman actor said: "I think in the next Aquaman, I really wanted to put more personality into the character for us to sort of get to know him in some private moments.

"I wanted to see (Black Manta) struggle with some things, then to see a bit more of his personality and character. Also, to see what it looks like for him to be in charge of something.

"So we get to see a little bit more of his leadership style, a little bit more of his personality in this one. And he's back for more, no doubt, in a big way."