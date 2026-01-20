Yang Guang Ke Le on leaving school at 15 to help with family's finances: 'My parents respected my decision'

Yang Guang Ke Le is an example that the school of life can be rewarding in ways from school.

The 28-year-old host-singer is the latest guest in actor Shaun Chen's YouTube podcast Between Us, released on Jan 19, where she shared about her passion for performing since she was 12.

Ke Le said: "I entered showbiz from getai, where I started performing at 13. I joined singing competitions at 12. I love performing and singing. Although I couldn't sing well [then], I love it."

She added in the podcast that she felt "lucky" for this, as she was able to help with her parents' finances after their restaurant businesses failed and were on the verge of bankruptcy.

In previous reports, Ke Le, whose real name is Lau Jia Yi, revealed she was born in Singapore and grew up in Johor Bahru.

But it was also the irregular working hours which eventually made her decide to leave school.

Ke Le explained: "The events could end at 12am to 1am, and I would reach home at 2am, but I had to catch the school bus at 5am. I had no energy and also lost interest in studying then. I only went to school twice a week, then might as well not continue with it.

"But I am happy my parents respected my decision. My mum told me if I didn't want to continue studying anymore, then I shouldn't force myself and should focus on singing well instead."

She emphasised that at the time, she didn't dream about gaining opportunities in showbiz and only thought about settling down with marriage eventually.

Reflecting on her experiences, Ke Le felt the disadvantage of not completing her education is that she isn't proficient in her general knowledge. However, she believes she has gained people skills from stepping into the workforce at an early age.

"I think [people skills] cannot be learnt from books no matter how much you have studied," she added.

Shaun, 47, asked if she had thought about what her career would be if she had completed her studies, which Ke Le responded: "I really don't know. I have been asking myself... I have never worked other jobs before in my life.

"I started off directly in the entertainment industry, from getai and later in front of the cameras. I have never worked other jobs before, is that a good or bad thing? I really can't imagine what I would be if I am not on the screens today."

Shaun assured her that she has her own style and talents, including singing, hosting and social skills, which he believes could go far in showbiz.

Ke Le added she could have been "perfect" if she had completed her education, prompting Shaun to say: "If you had completed your studies, you might not be able to do this. If you had studied more, you might have different perspectives. You wouldn't be the Ke Le that you are now."

