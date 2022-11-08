Yang Guang Ke Le opens cafe in JB following family's failed F&B venture more than 10 years ago

She may be a rising showbiz star, but many may not know that former ge tai singer Yang Guang Ke Le's family was once in the food and beverage business in Malaysia, where Ke Le is from.

And it's an industry that Ke Le is returning to now — as a side hustle, of course.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Monday (Nov 7), Ke Le revealed that her family used to run several Chinese restaurants when she was younger.

But business was poor and the four restaurants went through several transformations — including being turned into a coffeeshop and an economic rice stall — before eventually closing down completely, said Ke Le.

Recalled the 25-year-old actress and getai performer: "I was about 11 or 12 years old then! I'm not too clear on the details of whether we lost money after closing down our restaurants, but I do know that the four restaurants we had gradually became one, and eventually closed completely.

"Our house and car were sold, and we rented a small home to live in. We didn't have any debts because my mum sold not just the house and car, but also the stall itself. After that, we began life anew."

Despite the setbacks, Ke Le hopes to help her family start anew in the food and beverage business.

And she has taken the first step in doing so, with the opening of her cafe, Loft Cafe by V, located at Taman Impian Emas in Johor Bahru.

The cafe is run by Ke Le and her elder brother, with both of them ploughing in a five-figure sum.

"This is the first time I'll be working with my brother to run a cafe. When I'm not busy with filming, I'll drop by the cafe to take a look," shared Ke Le. The cafe had its soft launch on Sept 15 this year.

"Many Singaporean fans will come to Johor Bahru and check in at the cafe. To receive the support of so many friends, I'm very grateful."

Aside from fans, well-known Singapore celebrities also made their way down to the cafe to celebrate its official opening on Sunday (Nov 6).

They included members of the cast from Ah Girls Go Army and even veteran actors Jack Neo, Mark Lee and Henry Thia, Zaobao reported.

The latter three stood alongside Ke Le and her brother for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

When asked if there are plans to open a branch here in Singapore, Ke Le shared: "If business is good and the conditions permit, I hope to open a cafe in Singapore as well," Ke Le said, adding that she chose to open her cafe in Johor so that her family can help to run it.

