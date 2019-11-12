Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun

PHOTO: Weibo/Yang Mi (left), Weibo/Huihuo
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Ever since her public divorce with ex-honey Hawick Lau in 2018, Yang Mi's pending relationship status with a certain Mr Right has been a consistent hot topic among fans.

As of late, her rumoured beau is none other than the charismatic Wei Daxun.

Yang Mi, who is currently in the midst of filming her latest drama in Shanghai, was spotted by paparazzi as she entered Primus Hotel Shanghai on Dec 9 with her assistant. Daxun turned up at the same hotel inconspicuously dressed later that night and wasn't seen leaving till 6am the next morning, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

PHOTO: Weibo/Huihuo

The actor happened to be in town for the 2019 Cosmo Beauty Awards. However, the event was held at Shangri La Hotel instead, an hour's drive from where he bunked.

Papparazzi believe it was unlikely that the organisers would have arranged for him to spend the night there, especially since his assistant, who had been with him throughout the event, hadn't accompanied him.

According to reports, he had seemed rather unwilling to leave, constantly turning back for one more look at the building before his assistant arrived to chauffeur him to the airport.

 

PHOTO: Weibo/Huihuo

Rumours hinting at the two's relationship started ever since Daxun was seen hanging out with a woman with similar stature and birthmark to Yang Mi in late August this year.

Since then, gossip has only intensified as the two were regularly spotted wearing matching clothes and accessories such as sneakers and jackets. Not only that, eagle-eyed netizens also noticed the two sharing what appeared to be the same faded grey hat, which sports the same wear-and-tear marks in separate photos of the two.

It's no hidden secret that Daxun is a longtime fan of the actress too, 10 years in fact. When the two appeared as cast members on the reality show, Great Escape, he said: "What hasn't changed is that till now, I still like Yang Mi very much."

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities china

TRENDING

Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Think you&#039;ve seen everything in Bangkok? Here&#039;s 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
Think you've seen everything in Bangkok? Here's 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter

SERVICES